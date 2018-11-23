Lions cut Don Carey

Getty Images

Don Carey‘s stay with the Lions was short-lived.

The Lions signed the defensive back earlier this week. He played 18 special teams snaps against the Bears and earned a game check for his work.

Detroit cut him Friday, needing the roster spot after claiming cornerback Marcus Cooper off waivers from the Bears.

Carey was on the team from 2011-2017, playing 84 games for the Lions before moving on to the Jaguars in March. He landed on injured reserve in August and was released with an injury settlement shortly thereafter.

Carey made 135 tackles, three forced fumbles and two interceptions during his previous stint with the Lions.