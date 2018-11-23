Marcus Mariota in line to start Monday

AP

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Thursday that he was hopeful quarterback Marcus Mariota was “trending up” after suffering a stinger that knocked him out of last Sunday’s game and it appears that hope has been realized.

Vrabel said that Mariota moved up from limited to full practice participation on Friday and that the quarterback “felt good” after increasing his workload. Vrabel went on to say that expects Mariota to make the start on Monday night against the Texans, although there’s obviously the possibility of his condition taking a turn for the worse between now and then.

Mariota was injured late in the first half against Indianapolis and was 10-of-13 for 85 yards and an interception while also getting sacked four times.

A win on Monday would leave The Titans at 6-5 and pull them within a game of the Texans in the AFC South, so they’ll surely be happy to have their starting quarterback on hand as they try to make that happen.