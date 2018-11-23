Matt Nagy: Obvious we need to be better in the run game

Getty Images

The Bears didn’t get much help from their running game on their way to a fifth straight win in Detroit on Thursday.

Chicago’s 38 rushing yards are their fewest of the season and the team called just 11 runs for Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen and Taquan Mizzell during the 23-16 victory.

“Stating the obvious, we’ve gotta figure out how to get better at the run game,” Nagy said, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. But I’ll say this, going into yesterday against that defense and what they do, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”

With Chase Daniel at quarterback, it was easy to think that the Bears would lean heavily on their run game but they came out throwing in what might have been an attempt to catch the Lions off guard. That approach didn’t click right off the bat, but they found enough plays through the air to survive without a big day from their running game.