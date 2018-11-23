Melvin Gordon listed as questionable

Getty Images

The Chargers will attempt to get back on track after their six-game winning streak came to an end with last Sunday’s loss to the Broncos and it’s unclear whether running back Melvin Gordon will be on hand to help that effort.

Gordon has been on the injury report all week with a hamstring issue and the team officially listed him as questionable to face the Cardinals this weekend.

Gordon was a full participant on Wednesday, but got downgraded to limited on Thursday. Gordon missed one game earlier this season with a hamstring injury, but has otherwise carried a heavy part of the offensive load for the Chargers this season.

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive lineman Brandon Mebane have also drawn questionable tags for Sunday’s game.