Mike Daniels has no timetable for his return

The Packers will be without a couple of players from their front seven this weekend as defensive lineman Mike Daniels and linebacker Nick Perry have been ruled out for Sunday night’s game in Minnesota.

Daniels is wearing a cast on his foot and ankle after getting hurt against the Seahawks last Thursday and said on Friday that he doesn’t have a clear sense of when he’ll be able to play again.

“Obviously I want to come back as soon as possible, but that’s not realistic,” Daniels said, via the team’s website. “I’m just taking the rehab one day at a time and stepping up my leadership, being there for the young guys and trying to give them tips and some nuggets, some good technical advice because we need guys to step up and they’re going to step up. But as for me, I’m good, man.”

Given how quickly the end of the season is approaching, Daniels could be a candidate for injured reserve if it doesn’t look like he’ll be back in the next few weeks. Daniels is signed through next season as part of the extension he signed late in the 2015 season.