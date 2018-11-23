Mike McCarthy: Jimmy Graham caught the ball fine at practice

Getty Images

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is trying to play through the broken left thumb he suffered against the Seahawks in Week 11 and Friday’s update on that effort was a positive one.

Graham took part in practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s session and reporters at the open portion of practice noted he was catching passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

On Friday, head coach Mike McCarthy said that Graham “caught the ball fine” during those drills despite the heavy wrap he wore on his hand. McCarthy added that the tight end took his normal number of reps for a Thursday practice.

That review would suggest that Graham has a good chance of playing against the Vikings on Sunday night. Friday will bring the release of injury designations and the Packers will practice once more on Saturday before taking on their NFC North rivals.