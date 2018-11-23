Mike Vrabel sends Dean Pees home from work

Getty Images

Titans coach Mike Vrabel sent defensive coordinator Dean Pees home from work early.

According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, Pees had worked earlier in the day, but wasn’t on the practice field. Vrabel said he still expects him to coach Monday night against the Texans.

“Dean was tired today, and I asked him to go home — I wanted him to get some rest,” Vrabel said. “I am trying to get Dean to Monday night, just like I would with all the players. . . . That’s what I felt was best to get him to the game.

“Dean didn’t want to leave, let me be real clear with that. I forced him to get some rest, and I’ll talk to him in five minutes, see how he’s feeling, and we’ll go from there.”

Pees left last week’s game against the Colts with a health issue, and spent the night in an Indianapolis hospital before returning to Nashville.