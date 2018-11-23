More than 30 million watched Washington-Dallas

Getty Images

The second game on Thanksgiving continues to be the most popular regular-season game of the year.

Via SportsMediaWatch.com, more than 30 million viewers enjoyed the Washington-Dallas game, which ended with a Cowboys victory, 31-23.

The game generated a 12.5 rating and 30.5 million viewers for FOX. That represents a 16-percent spike in viewership from last year’s Chargers-Cowboys game. However, the audience remained 13-percent lowers than the 35.1 million who watched Washington and Dallas play on Thanksgiving 2016.

It was the most-watched regular-season game of the year, surpassing the 23.7 million who viewed Packers-Patriots on a Sunday night nearly three weeks ago.

The numbers continue a trend that has seen viewership generally increase over last year’s low-water mark. The NFL still has plenty of work to do to get back to the ratings seen in 2015.