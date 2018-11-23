Myles Garrett has big goals for rest of season

Getty Images

Myles Garrett has had a solid second season. He has no chance to win defensive player of the year.

But it’s good to have goals.

Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack are the favorites for the award, with Donald’s two strip-sacks of Patrick Mahomes perhaps already enough to earn him a repeat. Even Garrett agreed every other player with defensive player of the year aspirations is chasing Donald, whom the Browns defensive end calls “a monster.”

”He’s the leader,’’ Garrett said Friday, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I watched some of the game [between the Rams and Chiefs]. I didn’t watch all of it. I watched his plays, though, that he made. I mean, he has a good team. He has a good D-line, and they work well together. I know we have a good D-line as well. We just have to pick it up and make more plays.”

A more realistic goal for Garrett is a first Pro Bowl appearance. He is second in fan voting among defensive ends behind Houston’s J.J. Watt.

“I’d like to make it,’’ Garrett said. “And, hell, I’d like to make a case for DPOY, but there’s six games left, so anything can happen.’’

Garrett is tied for ninth in the NFL with nine sacks. Donald leads with 14.5.

“I know what the leader has, and that’s about it,’’ Garrett said. “Everybody else in between that’s just like fodder. They’re ahead of me, but I’m going for the top.”