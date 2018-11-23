NFC playoff picture: Saints move into first

Getty Images

The Rams are no longer atop the NFC playoff race.

The Saints won on Thanksgiving night to pull into a tie for the top of the NFC standings with the Rams. The Saints own the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams.

That means if the Saints can win out, they clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. The Rams need someone to knock off the Saints.

Here’s how the playoff picture looks after Thanksgiving:

LEADERS

1. Saints (10-1): They have a tough schedule the rest of the way, so 15-1 won’t be easy.

2. Rams (10-1): They have an easy schedule the rest of the way, so they still have a good chance of finishing ahead of the Saints in the standings.

3. Bears (8-3): The inside track to the No. 3 seed, but catching the Rams or Saints for a bye will not be easy.

4. Cowboys (6-5): Now owns first place in the NFC East thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker over Washington.

5. Panthers (6-4): Still atop the wild card race, but the schedule ahead is tough.

6. Vikings (5-4-1): If they keep winning, they maintain a half-game lead in the wild card race.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Washington (6-5): They won’t make the playoffs if Colt McCoy keeps throwing three interceptions a game.

8. Seahawks (5-5): Sunday’s game with the Panthers looms large in the wild card race.

9. Packers (4-5-1): Probably have to beat the Vikings on Sunday night to have any hope of reaching the playoffs.

10. Eagles (4-6): The champions will not repeat.

11. Falcons (4-5): Their Thanksgiving loss was the final nail in the coffin.

12. Lions (4-5): Their Thanksgiving loss was the final nail in the coffin.

13. Giants (3-7): Their two-game winning streak is too little, too late.

14. Buccaneers (3-7): Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick are making the same turnover mistakes, which doesn’t speak well for the Bucs’ coaching staff.

15. Cardinals (2-8): Swept the 49ers for their only two wins of the season.

16. 49ers (2-8): The worst team in the NFC.