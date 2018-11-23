PFT’s Week 12 “best bets”

Getty Images

The best bets continue to be no bets at all.

The special Thanksgiving edition of the weekly exercise, which features MDS and yours truly picking three games each against the spread, consisted of our picks against the spread in each of the three games played. And the outcomes illustrated just how hard it is to win.

I liked the Lions both to cover the spread and win outright. And the game was tied at 16 with 6:09 to play. And the Lions had the ball on their own 41. And then Matthew Stafford threw a pick six to Eddie Jackson. Which allowed the Bears to both win and to cover.

I liked Washington to lose but cover a 7.5-point spread in Dallas. And Washington was up 13-10 in the third quarter. And then Dallas scored three touchdowns. And then Washington was pushing toward a back-door cover. And then the officials missed a blatant hit to the head of a defenseless receiver, keeping Washington from having a first and goal that could have resulted in a touchdown that would have made Washington the winner with points.

I liked Atlanta to lose but cover a 13.5-point spread in New Orleans. And Atlanta lost by 14.

So don’t bet. But if you must bet, here are our official “best bets” for Week 12. It would be wise to listen carefully to everything we say, and then bet the opposite.