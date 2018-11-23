Ravens “counting on” Lamar Jackson again this week

Getty Images

In what seemed like an inevitable move, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced on Friday that Lamar Jackson will start at quarterback against the Raiders.

Joe Flacco didn’t practice at all due to the hip injury that also kept him out of the lineup last week and Jackson piloted the offense in last Sunday’s win, which made it a pretty easy choice for Harbaugh about how to proceed.

“I’m counting on Lamar being the starter,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I think that’s pretty straightforward.”

As long as Flacco is physically unable to play, the calls at quarterback will continue to be straightforward in Baltimore. Things could get thornier for Harbaugh once Flacco is deemed healthy enough to play, although

a strong game for Jackson in a win that features a bit more success in the passing game would make a case for sticking with the rookie regadless of how Flacco’s hip is feeling.