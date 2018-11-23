Report: Chad Beebe could miss multiple games

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Chad Beebe injured his hamstring in Wednesday’s practice. The team ruled him out for Sunday’s game after he missed Thursday and Friday’s work.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports the team fears Beebe could miss multiple games.

That would make Beebe a candidate for injured reserve.

Tomasson speculated that the Vikings could consider promoting tight end Cole Hikutini if Beebe’s injury lingers.

The undrafted receiver has played two games, making four catches for 39 yards.