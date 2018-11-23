Report: Eric Berry will “almost certainly” practice next week

Getty Images

There’s finally been some positive news about Chiefs safety Eric Berry‘s health in recent days and head coach Andy Reid left open the possibility that Berry is going to practice next week.

Berry’s return to practice may be even likelier than Reid suggested earlier this week. Sam Mellinger of the Kansas City Star reports that Berry “almost certainly” will get on the field heading into Week 13.

A return to game action is probably a bit further away, however. Mellinger reports that Berry playing against the Raiders in Week 13 is considered unlikely.

Getting a healthy Berry in form close to his best days would be a sizable boost to a Chiefs defense that could use the help in the back end. After missing all but a few minutes of last season with a torn Achilles and all of this season, it’s hard to know if Berry is going to be in that kind of shape once he does hit the field.