Saints defense doing their share, and then some

Getty Images

The Saints have piled up big numbers for years.

The fact they’re doing it with their defense is new.

But that was the case last night against the Falcons, with the Saints forcing four turnovers (including three in the red zone) and sacking Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

“It could have been more,” defensive end Cameron Jordan said, via Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “There was so much left on the table. … It is what it is.”

That seems almost greedy, but the Saints have come a long way from having a defense that only had to be not-terrible, thanks to Drew Brees. Now, they’re actually getting things done on their own.

The Saints held the Falcons to 26 yards on 16 rush attempts, taking away what the Falcons were hoping to be the foundation of their game plan. The only thing the Saints defense didn’t do was score, but again, they’re playing with that Brees guy (who only needed 22 pass attempts and 171 yards to throw four touchdowns).

The contrast is also amazing. The Saints set a league record for yards allowed in a season in 2012, and they were 31st in the league in 2014 and 2015. That rank climbed steadily, as they were 27th in 2016 and 17th’s last year. No one’s going to confuse them for the 1985 Bears, but they’re definitely moving in the right direction.

That includes the course of this season, too. In the opener, they gave up 417 yards and four touchdowns through the air, and didn’t have a sack or a turnover. Against the Buccaneers. In a loss.

“After the first game, the world was sort of against us,” Jordan said. “Everybody was trying to say the sky was falling.”

They haven’t lost since, and no one is saying that now.