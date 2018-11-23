Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison playing with broken hand

Getty Images

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison has played the last two games with a broken hand, according to Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Davison sustained the injury 11 days ago in the Saints’ 51-14 blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The injury required surgery the following day that included a metal plate and 10 screws being inserted into his hand.

Despite the injury, Davison managed to suit up and play in two games for New Orleans over the last five days.

He played 23 defensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps in Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles, recording three tackles. On Thursday night against the Falcons he added a defended pass.

Davison has appeared in nine of 11 games for the Saints this season with seven starts. He’s recorded 15 tackles and a forced fumble.