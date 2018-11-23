Sam Darnold ruled out for Sunday

Getty Images

There never seemed to be much hope that the Jets would be getting quarterback Sam Darnold back in the lineup this week as he never did more than dress for practice and the team made his status official on Friday.

Darnold has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Patriots because of a foot injury. It’s the second straight game that the rookie has missed.

Josh McCown will start for the second game in a row. McCown was 17-of-34 for 135 yards and two interceptions in a 41-10 loss to the Bills in Week 10. Davis Webb will back McCown up.

The Jets are holding out hope that wide receiver Robby Anderson will be able to join McCown in the offense. Anderson has been listed as questionable with an ankle injury.