Still no Joe Flacco at Ravens practice

So, Joe Flacco isn’t practicing today, making it like every other day since his Nov. 4 hip injury.

That makes it reasonable to wonder whether they want him back until he proves himself 100 percent healthy, as opposed to when he might be back.

Lamar Jackson played well in his absence last week, and will almost certainly get a chance to reprise it Sunday against the Raiders.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens were also without left guard Alex Lewis, right tackle James Hurst, cornerback Jimmy Smith, cornerback Brandon Carr, and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs.

Smith, Carr, and Suggs may just be getting veteran rest days, but Lewis was listed as practicing on a limited basis yesterday with his shoulder injury.