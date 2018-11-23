Tarik Cohen needed a nap after key touchdown

Getty Images

Tarik Cohen is all of us.

The Bears running back was having some holiday fun after his touchdown against the Lions yesterday, putting the ball on the ground and curling up next to it for a quick Thanksgiving nap.

“I caught the ‘Itis’ after I ate my Thanksgiving plate,” Cohen said, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. “I caught the ‘Itis,’ and I had to lay down for a little bit.”

The 2017 fourth-round pick deserved a little rest, and so did the rest of the Bears for picking up the slack in the absence of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Cohen now has six touchdowns on the season (four receiving, two rushing), and joked that draft classmate Eddie Jackson‘s scoring at an impressive pace as well. Jackson’s interception return for a touchdown provided the final margin for the Bears, and was his third touchdown of the year.

“I have to keep scoring so he doesn’t catch me,” Cohen said.

At least he’ll be well-rested for the effort.