Texans owner Bob McNair dies at 81

Getty Images

The man who brought an NFL back to Houston in 2002 has died. Bob McNair was 81.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and philanthropist, Robert C. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side,” the Texans announced in a statement.

McNair successfully landed an expansion franchise for Houston in 1999, two years after the Oilers moved to Tennessee and became the Titans. The Texans debuted in 2002.

The Titans return to Houston on Monday night to face McNair’s Texans, who have won seven games in a row after starting the year 0-3.

“Mr. McNair was an amazing man who made tremendous contributions to the NFL and the City of Houston,” coach Bill O’Brien said in a statement. “He was a very caring, thoughtful and passionate individual. As much as he cared about winning, I think the thing I will remember most about Mr. McNair is the way he cared about the players. I know how much giving back meant to him and his loyalty and generosity to the City of Houston and our community will never be forgotten. My thoughts and prayers are with Janice and the McNair Family.”

We extend our condolences to his family, friends, and the Texans organization.