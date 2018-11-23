Tom Brady not spotted at open portion of Patriots practice

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made his first appearance on the injury report this season when he was listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury.

Brady may be checking another first off the list on Friday. Reporters at the portion of Patriots practice open to the media sent word that Brady is not on the field with the rest of the team.

It’s possible he could arrive later and draw another limited listing. If not, it will be his first missed practice of the year. The team will release an injury report clearing that up later on Friday.

According to multiple reports, Brady was injured against the Titans in Week 10 when he took a hit to the knee after catching a pass from wide receiver Julian Edelman in the fourth quarter. Brady came up short of the first down and it was the final snap he played as Brian Hoyer played out the string in a 34-10 Patriots loss.

Word after Brady’s arrival on the injury report was that Brady was not at risk of missing Sunday’s game against the Jets. There’s been no sign that anything has changed on that front, but Friday’s development adds a whiff of intrigue to the weekend’s proceedings.