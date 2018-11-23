Tom Brady questionable with illness

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did not practice Friday, and apparently it wasn’t because of his knee.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Brady was listed on the final injury report as not practicing Friday, and the team added an “illness” designation to his entry.

Brady was limited in practice the last two days, with the knee injury he picked up last week as the official reason.

He was still expected to play according to reports earlier today, and it’s hard to imagine that changing for Sunday’s game against the Jets.