Top quarterback prospect Justin Herbert suffers apparent shoulder injury

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, a potential first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, left today’s game against Oregon State with an apparent shoulder injury.

Herbert immediately grabbed his shoulder after he was sacked in the second quarter. He left the field and was taken to the locker room and did not play for the rest of the game.

In the second half Herbert stood on the sideline, out of his uniform. His arm was not in a sling.

Many draft analysts consider Herbert the best draft-eligible quarterback playing college football this year. There has been some talk, however, that he would choose to return to Oregon next season rather than declaring for the NFL draft.

Oregon has concluded its regular season. Herbert has given no indication that he plans to skip the bowl game, although it remains possible that an injury could prevent him from playing, or could make him decide not to play again until he is getting paid.