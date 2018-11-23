Trent Williams stayed in Dallas to get ribs examined

Getty Images

Washington left tackle Trent Williams was taken to a hospital in Dallas after Thursday’s loss to the Cowboys for what the team said were precautionary reasons.

Head coach Jay Gruden provided a bit more information on Williams’ status on Friday. He told reporters that Williams remained in Dallas on Thursday night so he could have his ribs examined by medical personnel.

Gruden said that X-rays of those ribs were negative and that Williams’ injury is not as severe as the one that has kept running back Chris Thompson out of the lineup for several weeks. He added that Williams is expected to be sore and that the team will see where things stand when they get back to work on Monday.

Williams missed three games with a dislocated thumb before returning to face the Cowboy on Thursday. Ty Nsekhe replaced him in those games and during the brief period he was out of Thursday’s game.