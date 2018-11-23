Tyreek Hill fined $10,026 for taunting

AP

He escaped a fine for commandeering a TV camera in Week 10. Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill wasn’t as fortunate in Week 11.

Per a league source, the NFL fined Hill $10,026 for taunting at the tail end of a 73-yard touchdown reception on Monday night against the Rams. The fine specifically relates to Hill displaying a peace sign at a defender who chased him into the end zone.

Hill has been using that gesture without consequence for most of his career. In an offseason visit with PFT Live, he admitted that it’s less sending a general message of peace and more about sending a specific message to the opponents he has just beaten.

Hill received a warning letter for climbing into the stands and pointing a TV camera at his teammates. A penalty was called in both instances.

According to the source, Hill will appeal the fine.