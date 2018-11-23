Tyron Smith has elbow injury to go with stinger

Getty Images

The Cowboys listed starting left tackle Tyron Smith as questionable for Thursday’s game with a neck injury. The stinger kept him out of the victory over Washington as it flared up on him in pregame warmups.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett revealed in a conference call Friday that Smith also is dealing with a right elbow injury. It is unclear when that injury occurred.

But Smith wore a brace on his arm as he stood on the sideline during the game.

He won’t practice Sunday, but Smith is expected to play Thursday against the Saints.

“I do [expect Smith to play],” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “We didn’t expect him not to play [against Washington].”

Smith has dealt with injuries the past three seasons, missing seven games.

Veteran Cameron Fleming filled in for Smith against Washington. Preston Smith had a good day against Fleming, making eight tackles, 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits.

“Tyron is a great player,” Fleming, who signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys in March, said postgame. “I knew I had some big shoes to fill, but I did good enough to win, so I’ll take that.”