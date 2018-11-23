Week 12 injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week 12 of the 2018 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with wins by the Bears, Cowboys and Saints and it continues with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 22 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Seahawks at Panthers

Seahawks LB K.J. Wright (knee) is out again. WR Doug Baldwin (groin) is listed as questionable.

Two wide receivers make up the entire Panthers injury report. Devin Funchess (back) is considered doubtful while WR Torrey Smith (knee) is expected to play despite being listed as questionable.

Jaguars at Bills

The Jaguars ruled out WR D.J. Chark (quadricep), DE Lerentee McCray (hamstring), CB Quenton Meeks (knee) and G Josh Walker (foot, ankle) on Friday. DT Eli Ankou (calf), G A.J. Cann (hamstring) and DT Marcell Dareus (back) are listed as questionable.

Bills QB Josh Allen (elbow) is off the injury report and set to start. QB Derek Anderson (concussion) is out and TE Charles Clay (hamstring) is listed as doubtful. C Russell Bodine (shoulder), CB Taron Johnson (shoulder), DE Shaq Lawson (elbow) and DE Trent Murphy (knee) are listed as questionable.

Browns at Bengals

Browns TE David Njoku (knee) and C J.C. Tretter (ankle) are listed as questionable for this Battle of Ohio.

WR A.J. Green (toe) didn’t practice this week, but the Bengals are leaving the light on by listing him as questionable. WR Josh Malone (hamstring) and LB Nick Vigil (knee) are out while T Cordy Glenn (back) and CB Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder) join Green in the questionable category.

Patriots at Jets

QB Tom Brady (knee, illness) and TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back) are both listed as questionable for the Patriots, but both are expected to be in the lineup. TE Dwayne Allen (knee) is the only player ruled out. S Nate Ebner (knee), G Shaq Mason (calf) and RB Sony Michel (knee) are also listed as questionable.

Jets QB Sam Darnold (foot) is out for the second straight game. G James Carpenter (shoulder) and S Marcus Maye (thumb, shoulder) are listed as doubtful while WR Robby Anderson (ankle) and LB Brandon Copeland (elbow) are deemed questionable.

Giants at Eagles

DE Kerry Wynn (concussion) is out for the Giants, but everyone else is considered healthy enough to play this weekend.

The Eagles are going to be shorthanded in the secondary on Sunday. Cornerbacks Sidney Jones (hamstring), Avonte Maddox (knee, ankle) and Jalen Mills (foot) have all been ruled out and CB Rasul Douglas (knee,ankle) is questionable after missing practice all week. RB Darren Sproles (hamstring) and LB Jordan Hicks (calf) have also been ruled out.

49ers at Buccaneers

The 49ers ruled out WR Pierre Garçon (knee) and G Joshua Garnett (thumb) for Sunday. LB Reuben Foster (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

The Buccaneers ruled out three players — LB Lavonte David (knee), S Justin Evans (toe), CB M.J. Stewart (foot) — and listed seven as questionable. DE Vinny Curry (ankle), WR DeSean Jackson (thumb), C Ryan Jensen (hamstring), RB Ronald Jones (hamstring), DE Jason Pierre-Paul (knee, shoulder), LS Garrison Sanborn (knee) and S Jordan Whitehead (concussion) make up that group.

Raiders at Ravens

WR Martavis Bryant (knee) is out for the Raiders and they listed WR Jordy Nelson (knee) as questionable. CB Leon Hall (back) is also listed as questionable.

Lamar Jackson will start again for the Raiders with QB Joe Flacco (hip) ruled out. OL James Hurst (back) is also out again for Baltimore. RB Alex Collins (foot), LB Anthony Levine (ankle), G Alex Lewis (shoulder), LB Tim Williams (ankle) and CB Tavon Young (groin) are listed as questionable.

Cardinals at Chargers

The Cardinals won’t have LB Deone Bucannon (chest), S Rudy Ford (heel), T D.J. Humphries (knee) or WR Chad Williams (ankle) on the field in Los Angeles. It’s less clear about S Budda Baker (knee), K Phil Dawson (right hip), G Mike Iupati (back), DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf), DT Corey Peters (heel, back), TE John Phillips (knee) and DT Olsen Pierre (ankle) after they were all listed as questionable.

It’s a slimmer injury report for the Chargers. RB Melvin Gordon (hamstring, knee), DT Brandon Mebane (not injury related) and WR Tyrell Williams (quadricep) are considered questionable.

Steelers at Broncos

T Marcus Gilbert (knee) and DE Stephon Tuitt (elbow) remain out for the Steelers. G Matt Feiler (pectoral) got a questionable tag.

The Broncos ruled out LB Brandon Marshall (knee) and S Dymonte Thomas (ankle). CB Bradley Roby (concussion) will be a game-time call.

Dolphins at Colts

There’s been no move to injured reserve yet, so Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant (Achilles) is listed as out this weekend. WR Danny Amendola (hamstring), TE A.J. Derby (foot, knee), DT Davon Godchaux (shin), T Ja'Wuan James (knee), G Ted Larsen (neck), S T.J. McDonald (knee) and WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) give the Dolphins a sizable group of questionable players.

TE Ryan Hewitt (ankle), C Ryan Kelly (knee) and TE Erik Swoope (knee) are out for the Colts. TE Mo Alie-Cox (calf) is listed as questionable.

Packers at Vikings

DE Mike Daniels (foot) and LB Nick Perry (knee) are out for the Packers and S Raven Clarke (ankle) is headed that way after being listed as doubtful. CB Bashaud Breeland (groin), S Kentrell Brice (ankle), RB Tra Carson (rib), WR Randall Cobb (hamstring), TE Jimmy Graham (knee, thumb), CB Kevin King (hamstring) and G Lucas Patrick (concussion) are questionable to play in the NFC North clash.

The Vikings ruled out WR Chad Beebe (hamstring), LB Ben Gedeon (concussion), TE David Morgan (knee) and S Andrew Sendejo (groin). Everyone else is set to play for the home side.