49ers waive Tom Savage, again

Getty Images

The 49ers have 54 men on the roster, unofficially.

Whenever the 49ers need a roster spot, they waive quarterback Tom Savage. Eventually, and inevitably, they re-sign the third-string signal-caller — if he clears waivers.

Today, Savage was waived to create a roster spot for running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who was promoted from the practice squad.

The 49ers also downgraded receiver Marquise Goodwin to doubtful, explaining that he had been excused from the team to deal with a personal matter. (Doubtful implies that there’s still a chance for him to play.)

San Francisco plays at Tampa Bay on Sunday, in a battle of two teams that were expected to contend in 2018 but clearly aren’t.