Andrew Luck’s 300-yard passing games are becoming historic

Getty Images

Of Andrew Luck‘s seven NFL seasons, more than 1.5 have been lost due to injury. But he still stands on the brink of leapfrogging some all-time greats in one specific category.

Luck has 29 career 300-yard passing games. With one more over the next six, he’ll pass Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, and Kurt Warner for the second-most 300-yard passing games in the first seven seasons of an NFL career, according to Colts.com.

Luck came within three yards of getting to No. 30 last week against the Titans. With six games left, he won’t be catching the all-time 300-yard passing-game leader through seven seasons. PFT research (i.e., me counting up the games by hand from his season-by-season stats) indicates that Dan Marino racked up 37 of them from 1983 through 1989.

It’s a fairly obscure achievement, but it’s a reminder that, despite the lost season of 2017 and the nine games missed in 2015, Luck has been great during his time in the NFL. Those four straight wins are a reminder as well, even though the Colts somehow continue to be flying under radar.