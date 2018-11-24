Another great wide receiver from Antonio Brown’s family

Getty Images

Pittsburgh’s Antonio Brown has been the best wide receiver in the NFL in recent years, but he’s not the only member of his family who can play the position.

Brown’s father, Eddie Brown, was an Arena Football wide receiver who was voted the greatest player in Arena Football history in 2006. And a third member of the family is starting to get recognition as a great receiver as well.

Marquise Brown, Antonio’s cousin, is an Oklahoma wide receiver who had his coming out party on a national stage on Friday night as the Sooners beat West Virginia. Marquise Brown had an incredible night, catching 11 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Antonio Brown was on the sideline cheering his cousin on.

Marquise Brown has now topped 1,000 receiving yards in two consecutive years, and although he has another year of NCAA eligibility remaining, he could choose to enter the 2019 NFL draft. If he does, he’s highly likely to be drafted higher than his cousin, who was a sixth-round pick. NFL teams know what kind of talent this Brown has.