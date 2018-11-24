Bengals downgrade A.J. Green, Dre Kirkpatrick to doubtful

Getty Images

The Browns think they can beat the Bengals’ ass without A.J. Green. It looks like they’ll get the opportunity to prove it.

The Bengals have downgraded Green, their star receiver, to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Browns. Green has been dealing with a toe injury and didn’t practice this week.

Also downgraded from questionable to doubtful was cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who has a shoulder injury.

Cincinnati is facing a must-win game against Cleveland if the Bengals want to maintain any realistic hope of making the playoffs, while the Browns are facing the prospect of tying the NFL record for the most consecutive road losses in NFL history.