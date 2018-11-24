Broncos seek arbitration of litigation regarding ownership issues

Getty Images

The question of who will control the Denver Broncos has landed in court. The Broncos want it to be decided elsewhere.

In a 15-page document filed on Friday, the three trustees charged with managing the franchise during the incapacitation of owner Pat Bowlen seek a stay of litigation recently filed by Pat Bowlen’s brother regarding the procedures put in place for determining the next controlling owner of the team.

Pat Bowlen, before surrendering control of the team due to his ongoing battle with Alzheimer’s disease, established a three-person trust that would eventually determine which, if any, of Pat Bowlen’s seven children would be capable and ready to serve as controlling owner of the team. Last month, Pat Bowlen’s brother, Bill, filed a legal action challenging the authority of the trustees. As alleged by the trustees in the motion to stay the action pending arbitration, Bill Bowlen’s formal challenge to the authority of the trustees represents a “thinly-veiled continuation” of the efforts of Beth Bowlen Wallace, one of Pat Bowlen’s daughters, to secure control of the team.

The document contends that the trustees previously have concluded that Beth Bowlen Wallace is “not capable or qualified” to serve as the controlling owner.

The trustees hope to submit the matter to arbitration by the NFL, pursuant to the league’s Constitution and Bylaws. The filing makes it clear that the league has not yet accepted the matter for arbitration, but that the trustees want the litigation to be delayed until the NFL makes a decision on whether the ownership dispute allegedly at the heart of Bill Bowlen’s legal action will be resolved by arbitration.

The document asserts that Beth Bowlen Wallace and her sister, Amie Klemmer, “have attempted to circumvent [Pat] Bowlen’s succession plan,” which allegedly contemplates that the trustees eventually will determine — with no predetermined deadline — which of Pat Bowlen’s children is qualified and capable of running the team.

It’s believed that the trustees have identified Brittany Bowlen, 28, as the best candidate among the children of Pat Bowlen to eventually qualify as controlling owner. The trustees have not yet decided whether Brittany Bowlen or any of the other children of Pat Bowlen should inherit the power to run the franchise. Last month, Brittany Bowlen expressed publicly her interest in eventually qualifying to serve as controlling owner.