Calais Campbell “shocked” by fine for hit on Ben Roethlisberger

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell still can’t believe the hit he put on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was illegal.

During Sunday’s game, Campbell was called for roughing the passer for a hit that negated an interception Roethlisberger threw. That was an incredibly costly penalty in a game the Jaguars would go on to lose in the final minute.

And now the NFL has confirmed that Campbell was fined $20,054 for the hit. Campbell reacted on Twitter.

“I was shocked by the call and even more shocked by the fine! But hey, that’s why we have an appeals process,” Campbell wrote.

Campbell will have a chance to make his case in the appeals process. The NFL is trying hard to protect quarterbacks, but in this case Campbell thinks it was taken too far.