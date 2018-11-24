Cardinals promote Charles Kanoff

Getty Images

The Cardinals promoted quarterback Charles Kanoff from the practice squad Saturday. They cut receiver Jalen Tolliver in a corresponding move.

Kanoff becomes the third quarterback on the team’s 53-player roster, joining Josh Rosen and Mike Glennon. He benefited from the release of Sam Bradford, earning the elevation after spending the season on the practice squad.

In the preseason, Kanoff completed 15 of 36 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.

Kanoff set Princeton career records for passing yards (7,510) and completions (655) while setting Ivy League and school single-season records in 2017 as a senior with 3,474 passing yards and a 73.2 completion percentage. He was named Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.

Tolliver originally signed with the Cardinals in May as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Arkansas-Monticello. He has spent the entire season on Arizona’s practice squad before being promoted four days ago.