DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt expected to play

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins‘ shoulder injury kept him limited for Saturday’s practice, but the Texans expect him to play. They did not list him on their status report.

Defensive end J.J. Watt (knee) also was limited but will play.

Houston added receiver Sammie Coates Jr. to the injury report with an illness. He is questionable after not practicing Saturday.

Outside linebacker Duke Ejofor (shoulder), offensive lineman Zach Fulton (shoulder) and offensive guard Senio Kelemete (ankle) also are questionable. The three were limited in Saturday’s practice.