Marcus Mariota exits injury report

Getty Images

When the Titans face the Texans on Monday night, quarterback Marcus Mariota definitely will be playing.

Mariota was removed from the final injury report, receiving no designation (questionable, doubtful, or out) despite a neck injury that limited his participation in practice on Thursday. Mariota fully participated in practice on Friday and Saturday.

The fourth-year quarterback exited last Sunday’s loss to the Colts with what described as an elbow injury. (No elbow injury for Mariota has been mentioned during any of the Week 12 practice reports.) Blaine Gabbert replaced Mariota late in the second quarter, and Mariota did not return.

Safety Dane Cruishank (knee) and running back David Fluellen (knee) are out for Tennessee. Receiver Taywan Taylor (foot) is questionable.