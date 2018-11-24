Marcus Peters avoids fine for removing helmet

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Marcus Peters didn’t incur a penalty for removing his helmet after making a fourth-quarter interception on Monday night. He also didn’t incur a fine.

According to the NFL, no fine was imposed for unsportsmanlike conduct on Peters, who removed his helmet and exited the field in plain view of back judge Tony Steratore, who said something to Peters but did not throw a flag.

As one source familiar with the process of issuing fines explained it to PFT, players usually are fined for simply removed their helmets. The fines arise when other conduct occurs in connection with the removal of the helmet, such as throwing it.

But the conduct clearly should have drawn a foul, which would have resulted in the Rams starting a drive with 1:18 to play from their own 20, instead of from their own 35. By throwing the ball on all three downs, the Rams forced the Chiefs to use only two of three time outs and took only 14 seconds off the clock before a 68-yard punt from Johnny Hekker (and a decision by receiver Tyreek Hill to return it out of his own end zone) put the Chiefs on their own 12 for what became their final drive.