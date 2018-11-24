Mike Ditka recuperates after heart attack

Getty Images

Legendary NFL tight end and head coach Mike Ditka currently is in a Florida hospital, recuperating after suffering a heart attack.

“Coach Ditka had a mild heart attack earlier this week. Doctors inserted a pacemaker, and he is doing much better,” agent Steve Mandell said, via ESPN.com. “He appreciates the outpouring of support and expects to be home soon.”

Ditka, 79, entered the Hall of Fame in 1988. He spent 12 years in the NFL as a player, and he coached the 1985 Bears to the team’s only Super Bowl win.

With the Bears putting together a playoff run, there’s been a resurgence of the shirt/tie/Bears sweater vest look that Ditka made popular in the 1980s. No matter what the Bears achieve now or in future years, Ditka will be synonymous with the Bears, and the Bears will be synonymous with Ditka.