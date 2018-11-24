Packers place Nick Perry on injured reserve

Getty Images

Packers linebacker Nick Perry‘s season is over.

Perry, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was placed on injured reserve today.

It’s been a disappointing year for Perry, who was not having a great year even before he went down in Week 10. It’s particularly disappointing because of Perry’s contract: The Packers, who drafted Perry in the first round in 2012, signed him to a five-year, $60 million contract in 2017. His cap hit this year is $10.75 million, and his cap hit next year is $14.7 million. With the way Perry’s contract is structured, there’s no realistic way for the Packers to move on from him before 2020.

With the roster spot opened up by putting Perry on injured reserve, the Packers signed defensive lineman James Looney to the active roster from the practice squad. Looney was a seventh-round draft pick this year and has been on the practice squad all season.