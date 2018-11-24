Ravens return Maurice Canady from IR

Getty Images

As the Ravens enter the stretch run, they’ve gotten one of their defensive backs back from injured reserve.

The team has announced that cornerback Maurice Canady has returned to the roster, from injured reserve. To create a roster spot, the Ravens waived offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu.

A sixth-round pick in 2016, Canady makes an IR return for the second straight November. Last year, a knee injury landed him on injured reserve until early November. This year, a Week One thigh injury eventually led to placement on injured reserve, after he was inactive for the next two games.

Canady has 13 regular-season appearances, with two starts.