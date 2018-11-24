Sharrif Floyd withdraws grievance against Vikings

Former Vikings defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd has reduced the pending legal actions involving his football career by 50 percent.
Via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Floyd has withdrawn a grievance challenging the Vikings’ decision to place him on the non-football injury list in 2017. Floyd had claimed that the Vikings should have placed him on injured reserve — and paid his full salary — since the condition that prevented him from playing was the result of a football injury.
With Floyd now suing Dr. James Andrews for $180 million as a result of the allegedly botched surgery that ended Floyd’s career, Floyd’s lawyers likely decided that an argument based on the condition that kept him from playing being a football injury versus the product of medical malpractice could undermine the lawsuit against Andrews.
NFL teams have no obligation to pay a player on the NFI list. The Vikings opted to pay Floyd half of his $4 million salary. He’d been seeking the remaining $1.9 million from the Vikings; Floyd will now attempt to get that money (and plenty more) from Andrews.
With the grievance withdrawn, the Vikings gain $3.9 million in cap space.