Texans to wear helmet sticker honoring Bob McNair

Getty Images

When the Texans play in Houston on Monday night against the Titans, the home team will be honoring the man who founded the franchise nearly two decades ago.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Texans players will wear a helmet sticker bearing the initials RCM on Monday night, and presumably for the rest of the season.

McNair is the third NFL owner to die in 2018. The Saints and Seahawks are wearing jersey patches in memory of Tom Benson, who died in March, and Paul Allen, who died in October.

The Texans, which officially joined the league in 2002, have won seven games in a row after starting the season with three straight losses. The Titans, founded as the AFL’s Houston Oilers in 1960, moved to Tennessee in 1997.