49ers announce they are releasing Reuben Foster

Getty Images

The 49ers have given linebacker Reuben Foster many second chances. He’s finally run out of them.

Foster, who was arrested at the team hotel this weekend on a domestic violence charge, will be released, the 49ers announced today.

It’s a predictable decision, and some will say a long overdue decision. Although Foster was a very good player at Alabama, he dropped to the 31st pick in the 2017 NFL draft in large part because other teams took him off their draft boards because of off-field issues, which included a failed drug test and getting sent home from the Scouting Combine over an incident with medical personnel during a physical check-up. This year Foster was suspended for the firs two games of the season because of drug and weapons offenses.

Although Foster is a talented player, it’s hard to imagine any team will claim him on waivers, given the repeated off-field issues. His NFL career may be over.