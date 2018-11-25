49ers announce they are releasing Reuben Foster

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 25, 2018, 8:53 AM EST
Getty Images

The 49ers have given linebacker Reuben Foster many second chances. He’s finally run out of them.

Foster, who was arrested at the team hotel this weekend on a domestic violence charge, will be released, the 49ers announced today.

It’s a predictable decision, and some will say a long overdue decision. Although Foster was a very good player at Alabama, he dropped to the 31st pick in the 2017 NFL draft in large part because other teams took him off their draft boards because of off-field issues, which included a failed drug test and getting sent home from the Scouting Combine over an incident with medical personnel during a physical check-up. This year Foster was suspended for the firs two games of the season because of drug and weapons offenses.

Although Foster is a talented player, it’s hard to imagine any team will claim him on waivers, given the repeated off-field issues. His NFL career may be over.

67 responses to “49ers announce they are releasing Reuben Foster

    He may be incarcerated. I cant claim to knowing the details but the little info that is known sounds like this was a serious assault. (relatively speaking, yes all assaults are serious)

  11. True Niner fans wanted him gone from the start. Only windowlickers like kamthechancelor troll away because they know there life is so lonely. It must be hard on you guys knowing that nobody gives a crap about your seattle franchise and won’t for the next 40 years like we did for the first 40 years! It’s okay I am sure you uneducated trolls will bring up Santa Clara or nobody has it any better then us because your small brains can’t come up with anything more clever or educated. This is a message for everyone.. STAY IN SCHOOL

  13. Some guys just love throwing away opportunities. Hopefully he has some skill set that transfers into a future besides asking customers do they want “paper or plastic”?

  24. Assuming the charges are legitimate, you have to get the 49ers credit. I hope this young man turns his life around.

  25. I’m sure it’s never easy to let go of a talented yet troubled player who the team drafted in the first round. However, they should never have drafted him with all his character issues. When are teams going to learn to forget about these guys who have character issues in college. Do they really think after they give them a truckload of money they are going to grow up? If they do they are delusional. Foster will either go back to Alabama (Nicky will give him a job since he’s a former star) or in prison within two years.

    Foster knew he was on his last chance. He decided he’d rather throw away the money he would have earned from his NFL career and continue to assault women. Good luck with that in prison.

  26. Hung up on Payton on draft day to take the call from SF. Saints were gonna pick him. Instead got Ramczyk who has started every game at RT and played at pro bowl caliber. Thank you thank you thank you 9ers!

  30. askeddie11 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 8:55 am
    Nice “due process”.

    —————
    Arguably his employer gave him bonus extra chances even. So due process has been more than followed.

  34. “Nice “due process”.”

    You’re owed due process under the law, not by your employer. The 49ers stuck by Foster previously and he was cleared on those charges. Now he goes and brings the same woman back to the team hotel. He appears to have serious emotional issues and the 49ers are not Dr Phil. He received a second chance and flushed it down the toilet. Good riddance.

  35. Waste of talent. Complete bum sad too see these players don’t realize what an opportunity they have till it’s gone. Go try working a real job and then you will see what you just pissed away you fool

  38. terripet says:
    November 25, 2018 at 9:10 am
    I’m sure the cheaters will get him
    ————————————————-

    Meh, not much chance of it since the Steelers prefer truly stupid behavior be confined to the coaching staff and the Colts confine it to the front office and ownership.

  39. The 49ers should be able to go after the signing bonus they gave to Foster AND they should get a salary cap credit for cutting Foster.
    These measures would ensure that, going forward, players are forewarned that if they commit a crime that they could be cut posthaste with no salary cap ramifications to the team and the signing bonus is open for seizure by the team.
    The salary cap hit is what has protected players like Foster from being cut in situations like this (domestic violence and kneeling).
    If teams no longer feared the salary cap hit and could recover signing bonus money, then that is progress towards 100% personal accountability on the PLAYER.
    Then, in some respects, PLAYERS would just be like Joe Fan, he could be fired anytime he brings disrespect upon his employer.

  42. terripet says:
    November 25, 2018 at 9:10 am
    I’m sure the cheaters will get him

    ———————-
    He could very well wind up on the Colts. They do have a need at that position. But a lot has to unfold first.

  45. Due process is legal right granted by the state and fed government. Reuben was arrested by the police invoking his due process rights. According to reports, their was probable cause to arrest him including injuries on the woman for he had similar physical incidents in the past. Due process was fully served.

    Signed,
    Practicing Lawyer for 30 years.

  49. Is it really zero tolerance if it keeps happening? The 49ers should stop making fools of themselves and shut up for a few days.

  50. I’ll bet anyone $100 NO TEAM picks him up.
    The NFL has turned the corner of opinion on domestic violence. It’s not acceptable and will not be overlooked. He’s done, his career is cooked. He’s officially the Hot Potato and I can’t see any GM wanting to disrupt the locker room nor the fan base. If they do it’s pure desperation and that GM is putting his neck on the line. I say he ends up in jail before he’s on another roster.

  51. babygaga19 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 11:08 am

    Due process is legal right granted by the state and fed government. Reuben was arrested by the police invoking his due process rights. According to reports, their was probable cause to arrest him including injuries on the woman for he had similar physical incidents in the past. Due process was fully served.

    Signed,
    Practicing Lawyer for 30 years
    =========

    A practicing lawyer for 30 years should know the difference between ‘their’ and ‘there’

  52. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    We do need linebackers in the MIA, doesn’t everyone deserve another chance?
    >>>>>>>>><<<<<<<<<<<
    His next chance will be his 4th chance. Is that what you want on your team ? A woman beater ?

  53. Without football Foster has nothing and is nothing. Once that sinks in on him the water should really begin to boil.

  55. The fact that some are ok thinking domestic violence and kneeling during the anthem are “similar” is as troubling as the fact that Foster is at worst an abusive ass and at best has worse than Aldon decision making skills.

    Dude would have been a UDFA if Saban hadn’t covered stuff up for players. I can’t wait to see the results of that future probe. Will probably be close to Paterno-ean.

  56. I would not be surprised if Dallaa claimed him. I’m not trying to be snarky just stating an assumption based on Jerry’s history, and the fact that Sean Lee can’t stay healthy.

  57. NFL really cares about women, guns and domestic violence.

    Earlier charges of violence and guns got a two game suspension. And that was after accusations before that.

    Non-violent insider trading where the money was repaid gets 8 game.

    NFL HYPOCRISY

  58. Coffeehog says:
    November 25, 2018 at 11:07 am
    theonlycush says:
    November 25, 2018 at 10:07 am
    Marvin Lewis on line two

    ——————

    Lol. So who’s on line one?
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    Stripper Mattlock

  59. Now get rid of Tyreek Hill? You mean the guy who took responsibility, pled guilty, went through the program assigned to him by the courts, kept his nose clean and finished school, reconciled with his gf and is now marrying her and is using his second chance to help pay for underprivileged kids to go to college? Yep him and Reuben are exactly the same.

  63. Ugadogs21 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 11:39 am
    I would not be surprised if Dallaa claimed him. I’m not trying to be snarky just stating an assumption based on Jerry’s history, and the fact that Sean Lee can’t stay healthy.
    _________________________________________________________________________
    I take it you haven’t seen Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch
    play this year…Sean lee’s time is done in Dallas

  64. So you drafted solomon Thomas and foster in the first round and BOTH of them suck? Maybe Jed should have hired a GM that actually had personnel experience instead of allowing Kyle to just hand a job to someone he can control personnel through. We all knew Lynch was just a figurehead GM but there’s no way he should’ve gotten the highest job in a department/field In Which he had never worked

  66. I wonder what they tolerated and later hid while he was at Alabama…..do these guys just act like this way when they get to the pros?

