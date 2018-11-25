49ers rolled dice on Reuben Foster, and lost

Getty Images

The warning signs were there, from the moment Reuben Foster became one of the very rare draft prospects to be sent home from the Scouting Combine. Concerns about his temperament and a dilute urine sample (which counted as a positive drug test) caused plenty of teams to steer clear of the former Alabama linebacker.

But not the 49ers. After landing him at the bottom of round one, the 49ers boasted that they would have taken Foster with the third overall pick in the draft, if the Bears had selected Solomon Thomas in the wake of a San Fran/Chicago flip-flop of the second and third overall picks.

Foster retained a high level of esteem among the 2017 draft prospects even after the 49ers explored all of the various red flags and rabbit holes of Foster’s character.

“I’m proud of that,” G.M. John Lynch said last year regarding the vetting of Foster. “We were exhaustive in our getting to know the kid. We met with him at the Combine. We had him out here for a visit. Kyle [Shanahan] and I both spent a lot of time on the phone with him, facetiming. And then, I think when we really started to zero in and get really serious, we sent [vice president of football affairs] Keena Turner and Pastor Earl [Smith] down to Tuscaloosa to meet with Reuben for two days and they had a tremendous visit.”

So now the 49ers, who made an unconventional decision to pluck Lynch from the broadcast booth despite no scouting experience, need to make some tough internal assessments regarding how they got it so wrong with Foster. Because they clearly did, getting only 16 games out of a player they’d hoped would become a cornerstone of the team’s defense for years to come.