49ers say they are unaware of another Reuben Foster incident in October

The 49ers announced on Sunday morning that they will be releasing linebacker Reuben Foster after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge at the team’s hotel in Tampa this weekend.

Foster is accused of hitting Elissa Ennis, who is the same woman who recanted the accusation of domestic violence that led to Foster’s arrest in the offseason. There was at least one other incident between the two in October of this year.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that a report of domestic violence was made to Santa Clara police, but Foster was not arrested. The 49ers told the Chronicle that they were unaware of any October incident or report.

According to Tampa police, Foster “slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area, and slapped her with an open hand on the left side of her face” during the incident that led to his arrest. Foster was released from jail after posting a $2,000 bond.