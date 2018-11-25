Alex Collins inactive for Ravens

Getty Images

Gus Edwards will get a chance to build on last week’s breakout game when the Ravens face the Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Edwards ran 17 times for 115 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals and won’t have to worry about Alex Collins cutting into his playing time this weekend. Collins was one of seven players declared inactive by the Ravens ahead of Sunday’s kickoff.

Collins popped up on the injury report on Thursday when he sat out of practice with a foot injury. He returned for a full practice on Friday and was listed as questionable to play.

Linebacker Tim Williams and cornerback Tavon Young are also inactive after being listed as questionable on Friday. Quarterback Joe Flacco and right tackle James Hurst were ruled out ahead of time.