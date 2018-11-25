Amari Cooper extension won’t be cheap

Posted by Mike Florio on November 25, 2018, 8:23 AM EST
Getty Images

The Cowboys repeatedly have said that they want to extend the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper. Prescott’s value will be difficult to calculate; Cooper’s won’t be.

With Cooper under contract through 2019 at a salary of $13.924 million for the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, the financial analysis is fairly simple.

If the Cowboys attempt to extend Cooper now or in the offseason, agent Joel Segal surely would request, as a starting point, a full guarantee that matches the $13.924 million already in hand for 2019 plus a 20-percent raise for his franchise-tag year of 2020, which would be $16.7 million. (There’s a good chance the base franchise-tag rate for receivers will be higher than $16.7 million by 2020.) That’s a minimum of $30.6 million fully guaranteed at signing, for any deal done before the start of the 2019 season.

Come 2020, it gets even more expensive, with Segal surely wanting the franchise tag amount for 2020 and 2021 fully guaranteed at signing. If the tag amount is $16.7 million for the first year, the Cowboys would be looking at $36.7 million fully guaranteed.

Then there’s the Le'Veon Bell leverage, which would allow Segal to say something like this, “Amari will play year-to-year for 2019 and 2020, make more than $30 million, and then maybe sit out 2021 and become an unrestricted free agent in 2022, unless you want to pay him quarterback money that year.”

On the heels of a 180-yard, two-touchdown performance in the most-watched regular-season game in two years, Segal has even more reason to apply the kind of pressure that he applied to the Raiders with Khalil Mack — and that ultimately prompted the Raiders to trade Cooper for fear of Segal doing it all over again.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Amari Cooper extension won’t be cheap

  1. I always said that Cooper would rebound in a big way in his contract year in order to be able to get a huge new contract. It speaks volumes of the level of Job Gruden’s offensive coaching (despite an undeserved lofty reputation) that in spite of this incentive Cooper languished under the “offensive mastermind” in the same way he did under the inept Todd Downing.

    With competent offensive coaching, Amari Cooper is an asset to any team.

  2. It’s out of control. Cooper has a couple of good games and now deserves QB money? Shut the front door!

    Time for a fan union to negotiate for less expensive everything from tickets to cable TV! Making $100,000 a year it would take a man 100 years to make $10 million. The madness will stop when men turn off cable TV and spend a meaningful day with the family instead of lumped on the couch.

  3. Cooper is a slacker….he had 1 great game on national prime time. Yes he’s a good WR when he’s head is into the game but not 14 million a year good for the next 3 years. In the end the Cowboys will regret this trade.

  4. This concept is pushed on this site every time a player with a 5th year option or a franchise tag is up for an extension.

    It works out this way ONLY when the player is proven to be elite. Amari Cooper had a nice game this week, but he isnt going to finish this season with 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns.

    Your logic fails in that it requires that a team would layer on multiple franchise tags on the player. The simple rebuttal to an agent that makes this argument is “no, because we know he would not make this much on the open market. We would rather let his contract expire and match any other offer in free agency if this is what you require in an extension.”

    Again, Cooper had a nice game but let’s not pretend he is a guy you’re going to give 2 straight franchise tags to.

  5. Why do you use the franchise money argument for these players? That leverage is only real for top of the market players. Cooper is not even a top 20 guy at his position.

  6. Or…. and hear me out … cooper goes in the tank the next 3 weeks in a row like he’s done throughout his raiders career after these monster games.

  7. Cooper is known for putting up huge numbers in a game and then disappearing the rest of the season. Last year against the Chiefs he exploded for 210 yards in a game yet finished the season with 640 yards in 16 games. He wasn’t injured. To have a third of your season total in yards occur in 1 game shows you were a none factor for most of the season. In fact he also had 115 yard effort I believe in the last game of that season which means half his total occurred in only 2 games and for the remaining 14 games he had about 310 yards total. If I was the cowboys I would need to see a lot more consistency.

  8. YOU DON’T GET TO USE THE FRANCHISE TAG AS A CONTRACT BASELINE UNTIL YOU ACTUALLY GET FRANCHISE TAGGED. And you don’t get to use the second-year franchise tag value until that gets applied. Otherwise, the team can just use the tags and go year-to-year with the player. The franchise tag is the CAP for what a player can generally ask for, not the starting place. Otherwise, EVERYONE COULD ASK FOR THIS, EVEN A BACKUP TACKLE.

  9. Th smart thing to do would be to extend him this offseason, otherwise his price could go up the following year. With the Cowboys trading away their 1st round pick, they could use part of that into the extension since they don’t have to sign a 1st round pick. When the Cowboys figured out that they couldn’t win without a #1 wr, having Cooper is their best bet at making sure they have one. Good chance the Cowboys wouldn’t have won their last 3 games without Cooper.

  10. Since I’m not a Cowboys fan I hope it plays out as you suggested.

    In reality the Cowboys will negotiate in the off season or during 2019 and reach a more reasonable contract.
    Else Cooper can walk and sign a 1 year prove it deal, or a longer lower paying deal.

  12. If he is worth that type of money what is Adam Thielen going to be? The cowboys are going to screw the market paying a guy who isn’t even close to being a Top 5 receiver.

  13. Since the current CBA expires at the end of the 2020 season, this has to impact contract structures and decisions. There will almost certainly be a lockout after 2020.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!