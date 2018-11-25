Andrew Norwell carted off with ankle injury

Getty Images

The day is going from bad to worse for the Jaguars.

The Bills broke a 14-14 tie early with a Josh Allen touchdown run early in the fourth quarter and the Jaguars lost left guard Andrew Norwell to an ankle injury on the next drive. Norwell couldn’t put any weight on the leg and got carted to the locker room and the Jaguars call him doubtful to return.

Chris Reed took over for Norwell and the Jaguars drive ended when Bills defensive linemen Kyle Williams and Jerry Hughes shared a sack of Blake Bortles.

The Jaguars are also without running back Leonard Fournette after he was ejected for exchanging punches with Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes late in the third quarter. The Jaguars had the ball at the 1-yard-line after that fight, but didn’t score as penalties, another sack by Williams and a missed field goal left Jacksonville with nothing to show for their efforts.