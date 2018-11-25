Andy Dalton diagnosed with sprain

Getty Images
The initial report on Andy Dalton is positive news for the Bengals.
X-rays were negative, and Dalton’s right thumb is only a sprain, a team source told PFT.
Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said after Sunday’s loss to the Browns that initial tests on Dalton’s thumb didn’t show a long-term issue. Lewis added that Dalton will undergo more medical tests Monday.
It remains to be seen how the injury affects Dalton’s status for practice and/or next week’s game.
Jeff Driskel replaced Dalton on the second series of the third quarter and went 17-of-29 for 155 yards with a touchdown.
Dalton was injured while trying to recover an errant snap.