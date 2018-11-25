Andy Dalton headed to locker room with thumb injury

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 25, 2018, 3:01 PM EST
AP

It didn’t appear that things could get any worse for the Bengals.

It just got worse for the Bengals.

Quarterback Andy Dalton is headed to the locker room, after injuring his right thumb trying to snag a snap that flew over his head. The team announced that he’s questionable to return.

The Browns scored shortly thereafter to go up 35-7, adding to a miserable day for the Bengals. Already playing without star wide receiver A.J. Green, their offense hasn’t done much, and their defense remains on pace to allow the most yards in league history. The Browns gained 296 yards in the first half alone.

The Bengals are also now without left tackle Jake Fisher (back), who was starting for the injured Cordy Glenn, leaving backup quarterback Jeff Driskel in some degree of danger.

  3. jets843 says:

    It’s time for the Bengals to cut their losses: Fire Marvin Lewis TONIGHT!

    Mike Brown isn’t going to do that. First of all, he’d have to pay Marvin for the rest of the season even though he isn’t coaching. Mike Brown is one of the cheapest owner in all of professional sports. He won’t pay a coach to not be coaching. He might fire him at the end of the season but let’s be honest, who would want to coach the Bengals. Marvin may not be great but he has won probably four times the amount of games that they won in the same amount of time before he got there. Brown doesn’t care if they win. The Bengals are little more than a cash cow for him and his family. It also gives the entire Brown clan a job. Look at their front office. They are all members of the family and have no real football knowledge other than what little they have learned since being employed by Mike Brown. He doesn’t care if they go 0-16 or 16-0. If he can save a little money and go 0-16 he’d rather do that than spend and go 16-0. He gets the same amount of money from the NFL whether they are good or bad. All he cares about is money.

